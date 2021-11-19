Raymond Keilman

LOWELL, IN — Raymond Keilman, 88, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday November 17, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children: Kelly (Jerry, DDS) Lambert and Jim (Kathleen); step-children: Cindy (Karry) Speichert, Sherry (Scott) Praxl and Deborah (Brian) Dawson; grandchildren: Nicole (Corey) Hurcomb, DDS, Kathleen (Justin) Taylor, Danno (Liz), Anny (Austin), and Luke (Meghan) Lambert, Kramer and Jonny Keilman, Lauren (Ryan) Cooper, Marissa Dawson, Halle Dawson, Alyssa (Robert) Kuemmeth, Kylie (Kevin) Heerema, Alexa Praxl and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jacqueline; siblings: Rose Rados, Fred, Jr., Gloria, Richard and James.

Ray was a Korean War Army Veteran and member of Lowell's American Legion, Post #101, and Crown Point's Rotary Club. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he was active in the choir, Knights of Columbus and a Lector. He was a retired Architect, through his own business, R. Keilman Associates, Inc. Ray always put his family first. He was the best Poppa and loved us all with all of his heart.