Raymond Kent Kluth

Raymond Kent Kluth

March 22, 1961 - March 7, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond Kent Kluth, 60, of Valparaiso, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was born March 22, 1961, in Jacksonville, NC, to Edward and Mary Louise (Kent) Kluth. Raymond had many adventures in business and was the owner and operator of Precision Painting AMF, LLC for the past 15+ years. He was a man of faith and family who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was proud to be a Master Mason and lived a rich life filled with many of his favorite hobbies. He enjoyed shooting, hunting, fishing, golfing, was a gourmet chef, and an avid history buff.

On April 8, 2013, Raymond married Amy Tunstall who survives along with his father, Edward (Donna) Kluth; children: Alex Kluth, Meghan Kluth, Faith Kluth; grandchildren: Masen and Wyett Kluth; siblings: William Patrick (Ella) Kent, Dr. Michael (Dr. Joni) Kluth, and Jennifer Fleming-Kluth; step-siblings: James MacArthur, Bonnie (MacArthur) Hoffman, and Carrie (MacArthur) Sanidas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou; and grandparents: William and Vivian Kent, and Raymond and Libby Kluth.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be planned for May 28, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.

