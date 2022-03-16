VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond Kent Kluth, 60, of Valparaiso, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was born March 22, 1961, in Jacksonville, NC, to Edward and Mary Louise (Kent) Kluth. Raymond had many adventures in business and was the owner and operator of Precision Painting AMF, LLC for the past 15+ years. He was a man of faith and family who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was proud to be a Master Mason and lived a rich life filled with many of his favorite hobbies. He enjoyed shooting, hunting, fishing, golfing, was a gourmet chef, and an avid history buff.