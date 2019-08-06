{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond L. Aguilera
Terry Teamer

IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAYMOND AGUILERA

Not a day goes by that we don't think of you.

We love and miss you still....always and forever!

Love, Mom, Dad, Jr, Nick, Raymond Jr. and Reyna

