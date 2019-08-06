Raymond L. Aguilera

IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAYMOND AGUILERA
Not a day goes by that we don't think of you.
We love and miss you still....always and forever!
Love, Mom, Dad, Jr, Nick, Raymond Jr. and Reyna
