WHITING, IN - Raymond L. Falk, Jr., 38 of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his residence. Loving father of Gianna Falk; beloved son of Terry Lynn (Franklin) Falk and the late Raymond L. Falk, Sr.; cherished brother of Damon (Valerie) Falk and Cassandra (Robert) Poppen; dearest grandson of Joan Franklin and the late Damon Franklin, late George, Sr. and Mary Falk; dear nephew of Sarah Franklin (Godmother) and Susan (Richard) Davidson; cousin of Lisa, Timothy, Jessica, Camden, Mike and Daniel.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Kevin Bergmann, officiating; interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. With the current health crisis, face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Raymond L. Falk, Jr. was born on February 20, 1984 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 2002 where he played tennis, basketball and ran track and field. He was also a graduate of Lincoln Technical Institute and was a very talented auto mechanic. He was employed as a mechanic for the City of Hammond, Raymond enjoyed cars, landscaping and the outdoors. He was the co-owner of Kustom Kutz Lawn Care Services. Raymond's greatest joy was his daughter, Gianna, who shares his lifelong love for finding outdoor critters and bringing them home. Devoted to his family, Raymond will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.