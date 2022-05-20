Raymond L. Ferry

CEDAR LAKE - Raymond L. Ferry, of Cedar Lake, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Helen; six children: Laura Bayne, Jason (Melissa) Ferry, Ryan (Dawn) Ferry, Julie (Steve) Cvetkoski, Sarah (Christopher) Pottratz, and Rachel Ferry; three stepchildren: Jodi (Joe) Froias, Colette (Paul) Hilgendorf and Elizabeth (Matt) O'Drobinak; 23 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Raymond had five siblings: Michael (Patricia) Ferry, Rosemary Ferry, Christine (Mark) Carey, David (Patsy) Ferry, and Marguerite Ferry, with five nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in his death by his parents, Harry and Rose Ferry.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Burdan Funeral Home, 12901 Wicker Ave, Cedar Lake, IN. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Burdan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Raymond was owner of Lake Electric in Cedar Lake since 1970. In retirement, he enjoyed classic car shows and collecting antiques. Raymond was very generous in helping others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.