Raymond L. Ferry

CEDAR LAKE - Raymond L. Ferry, of Cedar Lake, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Helen; six children: Laura Bayne, Jason (Melissa) Ferry, Ryan (Dawn) Ferry, Julie (Steve) Cvetkoski, Sarah (Christopher) Pottratz, and Rachel Ferry; three stepchildren: Jodi (Joe) Froias, and Colette (Paul) Hilgendorf and Elizabeth (Matt) O'Drobinak; 23 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Burdan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Raymond was owner of Lake Electric in Cedar Lake since 1970.

