Raymond Lee Urbanczyk

Raymond Lee Urbanczyk

{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Lee Urbanczyk

HENDERSONVILLE, IN - Raymond Lee Urbanczyk, age 74, beloved husband of Cheryl (Alexander) Urbanczyk, passed away at his home in Hendersonville, TN on February 25, 2020. Ray is survived by his sister Betty Kurowski of Calumet City, IL; Tom (Nancy) of Lexington, KY; David (Patricia) of Hobart, IN; and Danny (Sherry) of East Chicago, IN.

Ray was a US Army veteran, a graduate of Purdue University, and had a long career (40+ years) with Inland Steel, now ArcelorMittal. He was an avid golfer.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on March 14, 2020 from 2:00-5:00p.m. at Hendersonville Funeral Home, Memory Gardens and Cremation Center. In lieu of flower donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts