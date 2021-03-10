HIGHLAND, IN - Raymond "Loby" Lobodzinski, of Highland, passed away on March 8, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy, of 54 years; daughters, Stacy Lobodzinski and Amy (Kevin) Hill; granddaughter, Hannah Hill; grandson, Jackson Hill; sister, Ruth Adamczyk; brother-in-law, Ray Laska; numerous nieces and nephews; and his "four-legged friend Gracie," who was always by his side. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bernice Lobodzinski, and sister, Frances Filipiak. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who enjoyed spending time with family and his friends. He was an avid golfer and a huge Cubs and Bears fan. Raymond graduated from East Chicago Washington and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Army where he spent two years. He then went back to school and was employed by Inland Steel for the next 35 years. He was a member of St James the Less Church for 50 years. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the parishioners and served as an usher for the last 25 years. He will always be remembered for his endless, giving heart and sense of responsibility in all he attempted to do. Raymond made everyone feel loved and special.