HOBART, IN - Raymond Long, 65, of Hobart, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He is survived by his children: Theresa Long-Krepela, Raymond Timothy Long, Mary Reyes, and Kimberly Powell; siblings: Ray Long, Paula Long and George Long. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Ethel Long and siblings Sandra Long and Ronnie Williams.

A public visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, 9330 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN, service at 11:00 a.m., and a luncheon immediately to follow at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.

