Sept. 23, 1932 - March 12, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Raymond M. Wisniewski, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Ray is survived by his wife of 68 years, Allyne; daughters: Diane (Terry) Stratton and Brenda Luttrell; granddaughters: Kelly (Joey) Dublin and Liberty Stratton; great-grandchildren: Avery and Nyles Ray Dublin; and brother, Casey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Phyllis Wisniewski; and siblings, Richard and Adeline.
Ray was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Corporal in the Army. He retired from LTV Steel as a Crane Repairman. Previously he worked as a Master Cake Decorator/Baker at Boulevard Bakery in Whiting, which was owned by his parents. Born in South Chicago, moved to Cedar Lake in 8th grade where he first grew to love farm and country living. He had roots at Holy Name Catholic Church, serving as an altar boy, and after marriage was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point.
The joy of his life was his family and his love of the rural country and his farmland. He developed a beautiful nature preserve there with peaceful paths near water and handcrafted signs to designate the features. This was among 53 acres that also produces crops. His friendly nature and entertaining stories endeared him to everyone. Devoutly religious, a loving family man; a handyman who fixed everything, enjoyed reading and working or walking outdoors.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E.113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at six feet and face masks will be required.
View Ray's online obituary at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.