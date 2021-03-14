Sept. 23, 1932 - March 12, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Raymond M. Wisniewski, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Ray is survived by his wife of 68 years, Allyne; daughters: Diane (Terry) Stratton and Brenda Luttrell; granddaughters: Kelly (Joey) Dublin and Liberty Stratton; great-grandchildren: Avery and Nyles Ray Dublin; and brother, Casey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Phyllis Wisniewski; and siblings, Richard and Adeline.

Ray was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Corporal in the Army. He retired from LTV Steel as a Crane Repairman. Previously he worked as a Master Cake Decorator/Baker at Boulevard Bakery in Whiting, which was owned by his parents. Born in South Chicago, moved to Cedar Lake in 8th grade where he first grew to love farm and country living. He had roots at Holy Name Catholic Church, serving as an altar boy, and after marriage was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point.