Mar. 26, 1933 – July 16, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond Mueller, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully Friday, July 16, 2021. He was born March 26, 1933 in Chicago to Oscar and Irene (Fischer) Mueller. Raymond graduated from Kniman High School, proudly served in the United States Army, and worked as a Postal Carrier for 36 years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso and participated in the Knights of Columbus. Raymond was an avid gardener and fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors.

On May 12, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts, Raymond married Joan Ellenson, who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by their children: David (Beth) Mueller, Jeff (Amanda) Mueller, Scott (Melissa) Mueller, Christine (Ron) O'Connor; grandchildren: Jason Mueller, Matt and Stacia O'Connor, Zach Mueller; sisters: Irene Mueller, Caroline (Don) Miller; and his beloved dog, Josie. He was preceded in death by his parents; and five brothers and sisters.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso, with visitation from 9:00 AM until the mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gabriel's Home, 372-A Franciscan Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46385. Moeller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.