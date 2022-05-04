Raymond N. Markovich

Feb. 8, 1932 - April 22, 2022

MUNSTER - Raymond N. Markovich, age 90, of Munster, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born on February 8, 1932, to Joseph and Slava "Sylvia" (Duimich) Mrakovcic in East Chicago, IN.

He is survived by his son, Raymond Markovich, Jr.; daughter, Cathy (Kirk) Johnson; beloved grandson, Domenic (fiance Brooke) Certa; great-grandchildren: Braden and Aubrie; sister-in-law, Patricia (late Anthony); and numerous cousins; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty Mae Markovich; parents, Joseph and Sylvia (Duimich) Mrakovcic; and his brother, Joseph.

Per Raymond's request, all services will be privately handled by Chapel Lawn Funeral Home.

Raymond was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN. Raymond served as a U.S. Army Sergeant during the Korean War. He is a retiree from both Youngstown Sheet & Tube and Builder's Square, where he loved helping people. Raymond enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, camping, photography and sharing his infectious smile with everyone he came into contact with. He loved spending time with his family especially when he could show off his culinary skills making Croatian palacinke.

Memorials to Trade Winds in Raymond's name would be appreciated.

