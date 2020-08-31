× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION, IN - In loving memory of Raymond Navarro, age 57, passed away on August 27, 2020 at St. Joseph's hospital in Joliet, IL. He was born in East Chicago, IN on September 27th, 1962 to Manuel and Hope Navarro. Raymond was a father of four children: Jennifer, Gina, Aaron, and Ricco; 12 grandchildren; siblings: Cecilia (Pete) Carrillo, Linda (Bob) Garza, Cynthia Navarro, Martin (Lucy) Navarro, Mario Navarro and Eric Navarro. He is also survived by many life long friends and acquaintances.

Raymond was a life long resident of Indiana. His two greatest passions and past times were motorcycles and going to the gun shows. He went to work every day, Monday-Friday, and always took Saturday and Sunday off. He was always calm and patient with his family and lived a care free life. Raymond will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St. Gary, IN) with a chapel service beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Seating will be limited, face masks are required and social distancing of 6 ft strongly encouraged. For information, please call 219-980-1141.