WANATAH, IN - Raymond P. Christoph, 100, of Wanatah passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018. He was born September 18, 1917 in Brems, IN to Orval and Alvina (Warnke) Christoph, graduated from Wanatah High School in 1935 and then South Bend College of Commerce. Ray served proudly with the Merchant Marines during WW II aboard a fuel tanker supplying the military fleet. He was a lifetime member of Faith United Methodist Church, Wanatah Lions Club for over 60 years, Wanatah American Legion and served on the Wanatah Library Board for 20 years. Ray began his career as a bookkeeper with Kankakee Valley REMC for 20 years, then founded the Ray Christoph Agency serving real estate, insurance and tax preparation clients until 1983. His goal of living to be 100 years old may not have been precipitated by virtue of being a loyal and perseverant Cubs fan, but did serve him well in being able to see their 2016 World Series.
On April 7, 1956 he married Bonnie G. Rice who preceded him in death in 2016. Survivors include their daughter, Lila (David) Hedges of Valparaiso, son-in-law, Tom (Joanne) Nault of Westville, sister, Edith Werner of Arizona, grandchildren: Amber and Allison Hedges, Adam Nault. He was also preceded in death by daughter, Lorna Nault in 2002, grandson, Kevin Nault in 2012 and siblings: Arthur and Robert Christoph, Hilda Holle and Pauline 'Jo' Bortz.
A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL with funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Faith Methodist Cemetery.