SCHEREREVILLE, IN - Raymond Pavichevich age 87 of Schererville, passed away December 5, 2018.
Survived by his daughter Debra (Michael) Schmueser; granddaughter Patricia Schmueser; sister Olga Mackenzie; longtime companion Susan Eastling; nephews Gorley (Lori) Mackenzie, Nick Dixie and Jordan (Ann) Vukas; numerous great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Patricia; sisters Mildred and Daisey.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville with Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.). Pomen prayer service Tuesday eveing at 6:30 p.m.
Ray was a retired East Chicago School Teacher and a member of the St. George Church in Schererville and a member of the Goodfellows Club of E.C. and an avid golfer.