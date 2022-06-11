LAKE STATION - Raymond "Pee Wee" Rosaschi, age 58, of Lake Station, Indiana passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.

He is survived by his siblings: Angelo (Joyce) Rosaschi Jr., John (Sue) Rosaschi, Ricky (Susan) Rosaschi, Cheryl Gibson, and Jeannie (Pete) Webster; nieces and nephews: Bobby, Justin (Jaclin), Sarah, Dannielle, Jonathon, Angela, Missy, Jason, Melanie, Crystal, Tina, Sabrina, Eric, Ethan, Meagan, Jeannie, Gavin, and Natalie; and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Angelo Sr. and Norma Jean Rosaschi; sister, Pamela Rosaschi; and niece, Lisa.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at White Funeral Home, located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park Avenue) Griffith, IN, 46319. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, located at 1505 Morthland Dr, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home.

Raymond was a Sergeant Honor Guard in the Army as well as a Paratrooper in Desert Storm and the reserves. He was a member of the Library of Congress and studied Criminal Justice at Indiana University Northwest. He ran cross country in high school in Hammond, Griffith, and Lowell and won many trophies and ribbons. He loved the outdoors, riding his Harleys, and the Chicago Cubs.