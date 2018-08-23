VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond Perrone, 64 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018. He was born September 8, 1953 in Patterson, New Jersey to James and Teresa (Wehrer) Perrone. Ray made his career as a giant tire specialist with Steel City Tire in Hammond, servicing the largest of industrial equipment in the region.
Ray is survived by his loving wife Donna Perrone; children, Stacey Hurst (Donald), Brian Raymond Perrone (fiancé-Chelsea Walker); step-daughter, Kelly Jones (Randall); three sisters, four brothers and grandchildren, Jon and Samantha Hurst. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana, his parents and three brothers.
Following cremation a memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso from 4:00-7:00 p.m. No flowers please.