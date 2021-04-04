MUNSTER, IN - Raymond R. Hernandez, 85, of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was married to his devoted wife of 48 years, Diane (Hrej) Hernandez, and was an amazing fatherto his children: son, Paul (Alison) Hernandez; daughters, Lisa (Steve) Rackow, Leslie (Nick) Dragos, Laura (Rudy) Ortiz, and Lyndsey Hernandez; a loving grandfather to his grandchildren: William and Andrew Rackow, Miles and Isabella Dragos, Maxson, Macy, and Makenna Ortiz; and a cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother John Hernandez and his sister, Mildred (Gene) Wydrinski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvador and Julia (Siemplinski) Hernandez.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a prayer service at 3:30 pm at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 12:00 pm at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A visitation will be held before the service on Tuesday from 11:30 am - 12:00 pm at the church. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN.