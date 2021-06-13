SCHERERVILLE, IN - Raymond R. Napiwocki, age 77, of Schererville, formerly of Dyer, IN, passed away suddenly June 10, 2021. Beloved husband for 43 years of Lorraine Napiwocki, nee Rozcicha. Loving father of Russell (Jenny) Spejewski of Schaumburg, IL, Karyn (Tom) Gallas of Crown Point, IN (owners of Schererville Glass & Mirror), Richard (Kathy) Spejewski of Smithton, IL, and Mark (Stacy) Spejewski of Dyer, IN. Proud grandfather of Marissa (Sean) Lahvic of Bloomingdale, IL; Korey Gallas of Chantilly, VA; Kamren Gallas of Highland, IN; Kaitlyn Spejewski of Dallas, TX; Logan and Madison Spejewski of Griffith, IN; and Lauren, Lindsey, and the late Molley Lanham of Dyer, IN. Great-grandfather of Beryl, RJ, and Nolan Lahvic. Dear brother of Adeline (late Frank) Marlow, Barbara (Ron) Kisfulusi, Leonard (Penny) Napiwocki, Nancy (Robert) Riese, Ricky Napiwocki. Dear brother-in-law of Shirley and Robert Kekeis. Uncle to several beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Clara Napiwocki.

Visitation Monday, June 14, 2021 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m., with a wake service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane Dyer, IN. A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Smits Funeral Home leaving for a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church – One Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN. Ray honorably served in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion. Ray was a member of St. Joseph Church for over 35 years where he served as athletic director of St. Joseph School for seven years. He had a lifelong passion for golf and was a member of Youche Country Club in Crown Point for 33 years. Ray worked for over 30 years at Crescent Electric Supply in Hammond, IN and ten years at Joliet Equipment when he retired in 2009. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com