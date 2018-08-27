CEDAR LAKE, IN - Raymond R. Rowe, 89, of Cedar Lake, IN passed away quietly on August 22nd. Ray is survived by his four children; Jack (Deanna), Judy, Bob (Pam) and Keith, as well as his loving grandchildren, Craig, Jill, Janice and Jenny, five great grandchildren, three nieces and great nieces and nephews. He preceded in death by his parents, Janet and Arthur Rowe and his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy.
Friends may greet the family on Monday, August 27, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A memorial service will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Rev. Geraldine Colvin, officiating.
Ray retired from NIPSCO and was an avid golfer and bowler, competing in leagues for most of his life. He remained an avid race fan throughout his life. Ray and Dorothy helped to found Paw Power Blues Dog Club where they trained their beloved dogs. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, www.hospicecalumet.org