April 9, 1946 - Sep. 10, 2021

FLORIDA KEYS, FL - Raymond Ralph Wilson, Age 75, of the Florida Keys, formerly of Valparaiso, IN passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 in South Miami, FL. Raymond was born in East Chicago, IN on April 9, 1946 to Roy U. and Florence Teresa (Stiak) Wilson.

Raymond was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from Bethlehem Steel, having worked many years as an electrician.

Raymond is survived by two brothers: John (Susan) Wilson and Roy Wilson; sister, Carol Ann Wilson; nieces: Cara, Marielle, Jovanina; and nephews: Michael and Isaac. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services to be held at a later date. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chesterton Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.