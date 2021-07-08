Raymond "Ray" Alfaro

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Raymond Alfaro, age 81, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Community Hospital, Munster.

He is survived by his wife, Lala of 33 years; daughter, Christine Alfaro; son, Jesse Arambula; and children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

Retired from Inland Steel Co. with 37 years of service.

Preceded in death by mother, Regina Alfaro; son, Jason Arambula and mother-in-law, Grace Perez.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 from 3-7:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago, IN. A private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers donations to the family will be greatly appreciated.

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com.