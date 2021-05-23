Raymond "Ray" Basaiga Jr. passed away on May 13, 2021 due to complications following a 31-year battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 69. Ray was born in Chicago, IL to Ray Sr. and Lois "June" Basaiga in December 1951. He attended Northern Illinois University where he earned a degree in History, but more importantly met the love of his life, best friend, and future wife – Kathryn Amedio. The two were married on June 15, 1974.

Ray was a man of many talents working in the fabrication, safety, and insurance industries. He was a loving husband, patient and caring father, beloved Little League coach, selfless friend, and an endless fountain of knowledge and trivia. His quick wit, loving smirk, and story-telling were only overshadowed by his incredible strength, resilience, and stoicism.

He is survived by his mother Lois "June"; his wife, Kathryn; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Sara (nee Gaylor), Paul and Jackie (nee Waller); and his granddaughter Kaylee. Ray is preceded in death by his father Raymond Sr.

A private memorial service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing, IL.