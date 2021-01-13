Raymond 'Ray' Grelecki

Feb. 26, 1954 — Jan. 2, 2021

HIGHLAND, IN — Raymond "Ray" Grelecki, 66, of Highland, IN, passed away January 2, 2021, of heart disease. He was born February 26, 1954. He is survived by: wife of 24 years, Rose Grelecki (nee Cleland); brother-in-law, Cliff (Marilyn) Cleland; cousins, Mike (Margaret) Grelecki, Chuck Grelecki and Steve (Cindy) Grelecki; and friends: John (Jane) Valocik, Barb Iler, Annette Farrell, Marvin Irvin and Janet Cooper.

Ray was a mechanic, sales rep and delivered The Times newspaper for 17 years. He was a very generous person who was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be missed.

A memorial gathering will be Saturday, January 16, 2021, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN, 46322, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. with a memorial service at 1:45 p.m. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.