June 6, 1938 - Feb. 27, 2022

DEMOTTE, IN - Raymond "Ray" Niles, age 83, of Demotte, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Ray is survived by his seven children: Lillian Williams, Rich (Shannon) Niles, John Niles, Sharon Jarvis, George (Becky) Hallett, Art (Verna) Hallett, Dave Howerton; many special grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Ron (Pam) Niles; and his many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Niles; three children: Ray Ray Niles, Joseph Niles, Kori Niles; and brother, Gary Niles.

Ray attended Horace Mann High School. He was a long time worker of U.S. Steel with many positions there, and retired when he was 50 years old. Ray was then a "stay at home" dad while Pat worked at E.J.E Railroad. He enjoyed wood working, working in his yard, and being around his family and friends where he would always voice his political feelings. Ray was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and a good man.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 PM with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

