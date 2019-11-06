{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Raymond Robert Boehm III, 27 of Valparaiso, passed away after a long battle with Lyme disease on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born January 21, 1992 in Chicago, IL the son of Raymond and Christine (Call) Boehm II. Raymond had a gift and a passion for singing, playing, and writing music.

Raymond is survived by his parents, Raymond and Christine; and his aunts and uncles, Peter Call, Roberta Jinkerson, Dave Boehm, Mike (Pam) Boehm, and Darlene Gould.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Burial will take place privately at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.

