Raymond T. Biegel
LOWELL, IN — Raymond T. Biegel, age 87, late of Lowell, Indiana formerly of Calumet City, Illinois, passed away December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Biegel (nee Kubiszak). Loving father of Dan (Susan), Dennis (Sue), Dave (Rhonda), Dwayne (Sherri) Biegel, and DeAnn (Greg) Hirjak. Cherished grandfather of Aubrette (Jon), Paige (Rich), Dennis Jr., Kathryn, Ryan, Bradley, Nicholas, Jacob, Rachel, Joshua, and Rebecca. Dearest great-grandfather of Harper, Sloane, Mia, and Marlowe. Dearest brother of Donald (Martha), Robert (Diane), Alice (late Tom), Bernadette (Ray), Joe (late Ethel), and Francis (Keith). Dear brother-in-law of Marian. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Raymond P. and Harriet Biegel, sister Joan (Ron), brothers: Art (Guadalupe) and Jim, as well as grandson Alex. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ray was a retired Sheet Metal Worker and active member of Union Local #73 for 69 years. He was a lifetime member of the Lake Shore Model Railroad Club and member of the 20th Century Club. Ray was an avid photographer and loved riding the Amtrak across the country.
Visitation Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL – Cedar Lake, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way).
Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, December 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Church 101 W. Burrell Dr. Crown Point. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.