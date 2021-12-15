LOWELL, IN — Raymond T. Biegel, age 87, late of Lowell, Indiana formerly of Calumet City, Illinois, passed away December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Biegel (nee Kubiszak). Loving father of Dan (Susan), Dennis (Sue), Dave (Rhonda), Dwayne (Sherri) Biegel, and DeAnn (Greg) Hirjak. Cherished grandfather of Aubrette (Jon), Paige (Rich), Dennis Jr., Kathryn, Ryan, Bradley, Nicholas, Jacob, Rachel, Joshua, and Rebecca. Dearest great-grandfather of Harper, Sloane, Mia, and Marlowe. Dearest brother of Donald (Martha), Robert (Diane), Alice (late Tom), Bernadette (Ray), Joe (late Ethel), and Francis (Keith). Dear brother-in-law of Marian. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Raymond P. and Harriet Biegel, sister Joan (Ron), brothers: Art (Guadalupe) and Jim, as well as grandson Alex. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ray was a retired Sheet Metal Worker and active member of Union Local #73 for 69 years. He was a lifetime member of the Lake Shore Model Railroad Club and member of the 20th Century Club. Ray was an avid photographer and loved riding the Amtrak across the country.