Raymond T. Sebben

Sept. 5, 1937 — March 19, 2021

BEECHER, IL — Raymond T. Sebben, 83, of Beecher, IL, peacefully passed away March 19, 2021.

He was born on September 5, 1937. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Ann (Lach) Sebben, and three brothers, Donald, Robert and Thomas.

He is survived by beloved wife, Joanne (Kasarda) Sebben. Loving father of Raymond K. Sebben, Karen Gregori, Annette (Jim) Schatmeyer and Suzanne (Chuck) Schluntz. Brother to James (Andrea) Sebben. Grandfather to Tony, Joey and Marco Gregori, Christina (Jacques) Dresang, Jimmy (Sadie) and Kylie Schatmeyer and Steven (Rachel), Samantha, Sydney and Stephanie Schluntz. He also is survived by two great-grandchildren, Valerie Schatmeyer and Dean Schluntz. as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ray graduated in 1955 from Froebel High School and retired from The Anderson Co. both in Gary, IN. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. He enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Larc, 19043 Wentworth Ave. , Lansing, IL 60438.