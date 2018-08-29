CROWN POINT, IN - Raymond T. Zencka age 77 of Crown Point, IN formerly of St. John went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 23, 2018. He was born on January 23, 1941 to the late Raymond and Josephine Zencka . He was predeceased by his high school sweetheart and loving wife, Carol who he shared over 54 years of marriage. Proud Father of Michael (Denise), Jenni (Deceased) and Steven (April Byers and Elizabeth). Papa cherished his grandchildren: Julia, Logan, Connor (Florida) and Zoe (Wisconsin). Devoted brother to Phyllis (John deceased) Elo, Marsha Troyer and Cynthia (Terry)Ellis. He was raised in Whiting and Hammond and graduated Bishop Noll High School in 1959. Ray also was a graduate of Purdue Calumet. Retired from Graycor in 2010 as a Chief Mechanical Estimator. His Catholic faith was very important to him and he was a faithful member of Saint John Evangelist Church in St. John Indiana where he served on many ministries including coaching CYO soccer and basketball. Proud member of the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree) Queen of Angels Council. Raymond will be remembered as a devote and loving husband, father and grandfather, his love of God and dedication to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 31, 2018 at St. John Evangelist Church, 93rd and Rt. 41 (the old church) in St. John, IN at 10:00am.