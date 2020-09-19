GRIFFITH, IN - Raymond Veenstra, 88, of Griffith, passed away September 17, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a funeral service at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m. For a complete obituary or additional information please visit www.hillsidefhcares.com or call us at 219-838-0800.