 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond Veenstra

Raymond Veenstra

{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Veenstra

GRIFFITH, IN - Raymond Veenstra, 88, of Griffith, passed away September 17, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN, 46322 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a funeral service at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m. For a complete obituary or additional information please visit www.hillsidefhcares.com or call us at 219-838-0800.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts