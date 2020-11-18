Raymond W. Buchanan

He was a devoted husband to his wife of 64 years, Rita (Kozub); loving father to Dan (Michelle), Diane Allison (Scott) and Dave (Karen); proud grandpa to Greg (Mary), Eric (Shelby), Steven (Corrie), Gary and Michael; special great-GrandpaZona to: Kayla, Riley, Lillie, Jubilee, David, Reese, Praise, Wade and Noah; dear brother and brother-in-law to: the late John (the late Lorraine), the late Dorothy Lissau, Joan Costello (Tom), Robert (the late Jane) and Dennis (Chris); Bernard (Joan) Kozub, Paul (Mary) Kozub and the late Ray Kozub; caring uncle to many nieces and nephews; and, a true friend to all who knew him.

Ray grew up in Chicago and attended St. Patrick's Grammar School and Mount Carmel High School. In 1949, Ray was accepted into the Electrical Apprenticeship Training Program at Republic Steel and promoted to Foreman before being called to serve in the U.S. Army. Following his service to our country, he returned to Republic Steel and enjoyed a 34-year career, retiring as Electrical Superintendent in 1982. In 1959, Ray moved his young family to Dolton, IL, where they became parishioners of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. He got involved in local politics, serving on the Village of Dolton Zoning Board of Appeals. He was also instrumental in expanding the Dolton Boys Baseball Little League and Pony League for hundreds of boys in the Village of Dolton, serving as League president for two terms. Ray was a charter member of the Dolton B.P.O. Elks Lodge #2335 and a lifelong member of Phoenix Lodge #335. In 1988, Ray and his wife, both avid golfers, relocated to Glendale, AZ, where they were able to enjoy playing golf year-round. It was also in Arizona where he earned the title of GrandpaZona by his great-grandchildren. Ray also worked part-time in the Golf Pro Shop at Arrowhead Country Club for over 20 years. He was a proud member of the American Legion and the Bellair Senior Golf League.