Raymond Waclawik

HAMMOND - Raymond Waclawik, age 85, passed away on May 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 58 years.

Survived by his three children; and three grandchildren.

Private services were held. We would like to thank Hammond-Whiting Care Center for the dignity and care Raymond received. LaHayne Funeral Home 219-845-3600.