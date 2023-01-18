CROWN POINT, IN - Razella "Roz" Hoff, late of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Las Vegas, NV, and Chicago's East Side passed away January 15, 2023. Roz was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William R. Hoff. Loving mother of Allyson (Kevin Stockwell) Hoff, Kurt (Lauri) Hoff, and Beth (John) Rowley. Devoted grandmother of Lauren (Joshua) Doran, Abigail Rowley, Charles Hoff and Ingrid Hoff and cherished great-grandmother of Olivia and Elliot Doran. Roz graduated from Bowen High School in Chicago and retired as a vice president of the First State Bank of Calumet City.