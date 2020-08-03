× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING, IN - Rebecca A. Ruiz (nee Ponce) 75 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Rolando; loving mother of Rolando, Jr. (Kathy McNinch) and the late Ruth Ruiz; cherished sister of Francisco (Martha) Ponce and the late Mario Ponce and Grace Cruz; dearest aunt to many nieces and nephews; dear friends, JoAnne Huerta and Virginia Havily.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 7:00p.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family from 5:00p.m. to time of services. Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken. Expressions of sympathy may be place on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Rebecca Ruiz was born on November 23, 1944 in East Chicago to Francisco and Blasa Ponce and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a former employee of the Whiting Community Center and Walmart and was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. She was an excellent baker and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. Devoted to her family, Rebecca will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets), would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.