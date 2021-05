Rebecca Ann Brajkovich

Beloved daughter of Todd "Toad" J. Brajkovich and Ann M. Michalak; loving sister of Michael Brajkovich; caring cousin and honorary sister of Sandi "Cat" Nowosielski; cherished granddaughter of Barbara and late Leonard Michalak, late Sandra and late Ronald Balderrama; dear niece of Gina Brajkovich, John Brajkovich and Leonard Michalak, Jr.; close friend of Rich and Janice Sobieraj.