Rebecca Ann Vela

Feb. 19, 1961 — Oct. 4, 2021

FRANKFORT, IN — Rebecca Ann Vela, 60, of Frankfort, passed away October 4, 2021 at IU Heath Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born on February 19, 1961 in Hammond, IN to Lindell Ray Dukes and Dorothy Lee (Benson) Griffin. She married Michael T. Vela in June of 1977 and they later divorced.

Rebecca attended Donald E. Gavit High School and worked for Frito Lay for 18 years. She was a member of Faith Family Church and enjoyed traveling, attending Christian concerts, and watching movies. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and her dog, Sophie Girl.

Surviving are her children: Jason Michael (Jenae) Vela of Russiaville, Alicia Marie (Marcos) Echeverria of Frankfort, and Derek Mitchell (Tiffany) Vela of Lafayette; brothers: Timothy Wayne Thomas of Frankfort and Randall (Linda) Dukes of Evansville; grandchildren: Alexis, Selena, Isaiah, Manuel, Tyler, Xavier, Eric, Troy, Jalin, RJ, Chris, Vanesa, and Adelynn; and great-grandchildren: Cooper, Dominic, Cora, Callum, Miles, Elaina, Esme, and Ezra. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. EDT Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Faith Family Church, 508 West Green Street, Frankfort. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 East Clinton Street, Frankfort is honored to assist the Vela family. Graveside service will take place Monday, October 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City, Kentucky. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may leave a message for the family.