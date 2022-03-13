ST. JOHN, IN - Rebecca (Becca) Marie Koslow age 30 of St. John, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. She is survived by her loving mother Pamela (nee Butkus) Koslow (Keith), Grandfather, Donald J. Butkus, cherished sister to Brett Koslow, Jason Koslow (Nancy), Ryan Koslow, and Kelly Koslow. Fond aunt to Amelia and KiKi. Loving niece to Donald Butkus (Bev), Mark Butkus (Jan), Christine Chinn (Danny), Gerry Kozlowski, Denny Kozlowski (Gail), Geoff Kozlowski, Kathy Ward, Celeste Murday (Michael), Sandy Bishop (Joe), Rae Kozlowski, and many loving cousins. Becca was proceeded in death by her father, Gregory (JB) Koslow, her grandmother Shirley Butkus, grandparents Steve and Bea Kozlowski, uncles Rick Ward, Tim Kozlowski, and Ned Murday; aunt Lori Kozlowski and her cousin Michael Kozlowski. Friends may visit Becca's family on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home (7607 West Lincoln Hwy. Schererville) from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a celebration of life planned for a future date.