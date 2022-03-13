 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rebecca (Becca) Marie Koslow

  • 0

ST. JOHN, IN - Rebecca (Becca) Marie Koslow age 30 of St. John, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. She is survived by her loving mother Pamela (nee Butkus) Koslow (Keith), Grandfather, Donald J. Butkus, cherished sister to Brett Koslow, Jason Koslow (Nancy), Ryan Koslow, and Kelly Koslow. Fond aunt to Amelia and KiKi. Loving niece to Donald Butkus (Bev), Mark Butkus (Jan), Christine Chinn (Danny), Gerry Kozlowski, Denny Kozlowski (Gail), Geoff Kozlowski, Kathy Ward, Celeste Murday (Michael), Sandy Bishop (Joe), Rae Kozlowski, and many loving cousins. Becca was proceeded in death by her father, Gregory (JB) Koslow, her grandmother Shirley Butkus, grandparents Steve and Bea Kozlowski, uncles Rick Ward, Tim Kozlowski, and Ned Murday; aunt Lori Kozlowski and her cousin Michael Kozlowski. Friends may visit Becca's family on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home (7607 West Lincoln Hwy. Schererville) from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. with a celebration of life planned for a future date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Yoga with Puppies at the Portage Y

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts