Rebecca (Becki) Burton Richards

April 25, 1944 - April 20, 2023

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Rebecca (Becki) Burton Richards, age 78, of Merrillville, Indiana, passed away on April 20, 2023, at Franciscan Health Crown Point, after a long struggle with various illnesses.

Becki was born April 25, 1944, in Gary, Indiana, the second daughter of John Wesley Burton and Edith Sharp Burton. She worked for more than 20 years and was beloved by the staff at the Radisson Star Plaza hotel in Merrillville. When not working, she loved to play the piano, and sing in the choir at the Merrillville United Methodist Church, where she was a member for many years. She spent many happy hours gardening, raising cats, and in later years, observing the wildlife outside her back window. She was an avid sports fan, passing this love along to both of her children. She especially loved the Indianapolis Colts, the Indiana Hoosiers' basketball team, and the Chicago White Sox. Her one great regret in life was that both her kids grew up to be Cubs fans!! (Sorry Mom!)

She is survived by her two children, Pete (Christine) Richards, of Huntersville, North Carolina; and Susan (Bill) Homoky, of Chicago. She dearly loved her two grandchildren, Mike Richards of Charlotte, NC, and Cate Richards, a student at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her long-time companion Bernie Shimley of Merrillville, and her stepchildren, Benita (Wes) Bellamy of Crested Butte, Colorado; Bernie (Vikki) Shimley Jr., of Hammond, Indiana, and Brian (Renee) Shimley of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, along with scores of other relatives, friends, and co-workers. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her older sister, Elizabeth (John) March, and many other beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Becki's Life will be held at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 W Taft Street in Merrillville, Indiana, on Saturday, May 13 from 12 noon-4pm CDT. All friends and relatives are invited to come and share your favorite stories and memories of Becki.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice - some of Becki's favorites included the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association. www.mycalumetpark.com