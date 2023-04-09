June 24, 1927 - March 28, 2023

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rebecca "Becky" Ruth Whiston, (nee Fozkos), age 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving daughters on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Becky was born on June 24, 1927 in the Indiana Harbor (East Chicago, IN) to Paul Fozkos and Julia Kennedy. Becky was the next to the youngest of 14 children and is survived by her big sister Irene Holmes (Fozkos) of Carmel, IN.

Becky was an extraordinary person, a shining star who was loved by all. While attending East Chicago Washington High School, she excelled in many sports, particularly swimming and diving. She loved to ice skate and was always the leader for crack the whip. After starting her family, she worked as a telephone operator at Illinois Bell for many years and received a commendation for swiftly dispatching life-saving help.

After 25 years of devoted service to four-legged friends and their families, she retired from the Dyer Animal Clinic. Becky served as a church secretary, she was very active in the Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and PTA. She and her husband bowled weekly on a mixed league, square-danced, hunted, fished and enjoyed the outdoors. Becky hosted all the family celebrations, cooking and baking to the wee hours of the morning. Holiday dinners were followed by hours of pinochle and more food.

Becky was a dearly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt to her family. She was always there. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Whiston, and daughter Rebecca Edinger.

Becky is survived by one son, Robert C. (Linda) Whiston of Greer, S.C; two daughters, Patricia (Paul) Pelke of Winfield, IL and Peggy Whiston of St. John, IN; five loving grandchildren: Gregory Pelke of Winfield, IL, Claire (nee Ballas) (Matt) Vest of Indianapolis, IN, Ben Ballas of Indianapolis, IN, Sam Ballas of Lowell, IN and Maggi Whiston of Greer, S.C.; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Julia and Esther Vest of Indianapolis, IN.

A celebration of life for Becky will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Jared Mehrle officiating, and burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are invited to meet with the family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, loving donations may be made in memory of Becky to Hospice of the Calumet Area at www.hospicecalumet.org/donate, the Dementia Society of America at dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate, or a charity of your choice.

Please note that services will be live-streamed. To view them, please log on to Rebecca's special page several moments before the beginning of the funeral.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for Becky's family may be shared