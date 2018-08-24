HAMMOND, IN -
Rebecca Cheatham, 87, of Hammond, IN passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018 at William J. Riley Hospice in Munster, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents and oldest son John Henry Bradley. She leaves to continue to celebrate her life a faithful husband Howard of 67 years; four sons, William ( Diane ) Adams, Leslie H. Cheatham, Kenneth, Terrill (Yama) Cheatham and daughter Anna (Rich) Hudson; grandchildren Tracey Bradley, Christa (Ron) King, John Jr. (Iris) Bradley, Darryl Adams , Franchot Adams, Elizabeth (E'twuan) Moore, Leslie A. Cheatham, Tynisha Cheatham, Damion Hudson, Jason (Jessica) Hudson; many great grandchildren; special daughters Yvonne Bryant, Valerie Clanton and Wyn Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, very special cousins, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3715 Butternut Street, East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. James Hunter, oficiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.