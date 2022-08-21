Rebecca D. Brachna

Oct. 6, 1981 - Aug. 6, 2022

HEBRON - Rebecca D. Brachna, age 40, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her home.

Rebecca is survived by her parents: David and Cheryl Brachna of Hebron; brother, Adam Brachna of Hebron; sisters: Renee (Troy) Thomas of Summerville, SC, Rachel (Stevie) Miller of Brook, IN; nieces and nephews: Bryce, Kyla, Becca, Anabelle, Alahna, and Atreyu.

Rebecca was born on October 6, 1981 in Valparaiso. She was involved in the Special Olympics as a child and loved swimming, children, animals especially her dog Dixie, attending meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, and most importantly her family.

Visitation will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow immediately afterwards at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 557 W St Rd 8 Hebron, IN. Alternatively you may tie into the visitation and memorial service via Zoom with the following link and log in information: www.us02web.zoom.us/j/81703153608?pwd=Ny9uQ1pNY1JyaUFWYThKNFpZZmI4Zz09

Meeting ID: 817 0315 3608

Passcode: 805481

A meal will follow for all family and friends at 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion located at 4 Monroe St., Valparaiso, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Rebecca's name to David and Cheryl Brachna to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.

Visit Rebecca's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.