PORTAGE, IN - Rebecca J. Cox, age 60 of Portage; passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

She is survived by parents, Thomas and Sharron Cox; brother, Paul (Kay) Cox.

Rebecca was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Portage High School, class of 1978. Rebecca was a beautiful person inside and out. She was very outgoing and had many friends. She will be dearly missed.

Private Cremation Services were entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, Portage.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view her obituary and share online condolences for the family.

