Aug. 14, 1952—Oct. 12, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN—Rebecca Jo Hendrix, 70, of Griffith passed away on Wednesday Oct.12, 2022. She was born in Hammond, IN on Aug.14, 1952 and was the daughter of the late Nolan and Mary Ann Alhborn. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Hendrix.

Becky was an animal lover. She adored her cats. She was an office manager for Dr. Mcaleer for many years. She was loved and will be forever missed. She was known to be a good mother of: Jason (Heather) Hendrix and daughter Jenny (Shawn) Brandon; Grandmother to: Lauren Hendrix, Ella Hendrix, Zach Brandon, Megan Brandon, Ryan Tyler, Steven Tyler, Sean Tyler; Brother to David Alhborn; Sister to Heidi (Mike) Sekulovsi; Aunt to Jordan (Brittney) and Jonathan. She was a great friend to Sarah Matusiak and Pete James.

Services will be held at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME AND MEMORIAL GARDENS, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. Visitation will be Thursday October 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday Oct.21,2022 from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m.