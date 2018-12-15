LOWELL, IN - Rebecca Mathas 72, of Lowell, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018. She is survived by children, Greg (April) Nichols, Scott (Carrie) Nichols, Kevin (Michelle) Nichols and Erin (Neena) Nichols, Ryan Mathas, Stephanie (Dana) Hook; grandchildren, Stanley, Nicholas, Kristie, Jerry, Derek, Dakota, Anna, Jordan, Mackenzie, Jasmine, Brandon, Katie, Jacob and Matthew; great grandchildren Mariah, Amari, Baileigh, Makayla andDelaney; sisters, Joyce (Henry) Henke, Virginia Mader and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Marte. Rebecca was the former owner of Prudential Jordan Real Estate in Schererville and the Farmers Daughter Country Craft store in Lowell.
Visitation, Monday, December 17, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Funeral Services, Tuesday, 11:00 a.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Great Lakes Hospice. www.sheetsfuneral.com