Rebecca Ruth Edinger

July 12, 1948 - March 26, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rebecca "Becky" Ruth Edinger, age 73, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Becky was born July 12, 1948, in Hammond, Indiana to Robert and Rebecca Whiston.

Becky was an awesome and special person who was a consummate caregiver. She was a loving, caring wife to her husband, dear and special daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. After graduating from Hammond High in 1966, she launched her 46 year career in banking. After retiring, she began volunteering at Hospice of the Calumet Area and also took care of her family. She and her husband enjoyed extensive travel to Caribbean destinations, Notre Dame games, golf, as well as pizza and beer with friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Edinger and her father Robert Whiston.

Becky is survived by her loving mother Rebecca Whiston; her brother Robert (Linda) Whiston, her sister Patty (Paul) Pelke and her sister Peggy Whiston; her niece Maggi Whiston, her nephew Greg Pelke, her niece Claire (Matt) Vest, her nephew Ben Ballas, her nephew Sam Ballas and cherished four-legged companion "Gooch". She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

A celebration of life for Becky will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, loving donations may be made in memory of Becky to Hospice of the Calumet. The link is listed below

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for Becky's family may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com