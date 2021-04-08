July 26, 1994 - April 5, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Rebekah "Beka" Hart, age 26, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021.
Rebekah is survived by her father, David (Tammy) Hart of Crown Point; mother, the late Yvonne Perez; siblings: Adam Hart, Claire Hart, Andrew Winters, Alex Elkins, Adam Elkins, Andrew Elkins, Amanda Elkins; grandparents: Gary and Jean Hart, Danny and Betsy Matthews, Melva Winters, Patricia Holland; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rebekah was a graduate of Munster High School Class of 2013 where she was a member of the marching band. Rebekah went on to attend Vincennes University and Purdue Calumet and wanted to pursue a degree in art therapy. She worked as a Nurse Tech at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. Rebekah had a substantial passion for music, singing and artwork. She loved family time, the sun, the beach and the ocean. Rebekah was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had a great sense of humor and had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Rebekah brought exceptional happiness to her family and everyone around her.
Rebekah will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at GEISEN CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be private for the family.
For the health and safety of the Hart Family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
Memorial donations may be given to the family.
Visit Rebekah's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.