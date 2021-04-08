Rebekah "Beka" Hart

Rebekah was a graduate of Munster High School Class of 2013 where she was a member of the marching band. Rebekah went on to attend Vincennes University and Purdue Calumet and wanted to pursue a degree in art therapy. She worked as a Nurse Tech at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. Rebekah had a substantial passion for music, singing and artwork. She loved family time, the sun, the beach and the ocean. Rebekah was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly. She had a great sense of humor and had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Rebekah brought exceptional happiness to her family and everyone around her.