CEDAR LAKE, IN - Reed Mahlon Brosius, aged 70, of Cedar Lake, passed away April 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Monroe and Mary Brosius of Ft. Wayne, IN. He is survived by his brother Craig Brosius of Indianapolis, and his immediate family Jeanne, Thomas and Jenelle Brosius of Cedar Lake. Reed was also blessed with extended family and friends, as well as his church family at Christ Lutheran in Hammond. In lieu of services, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity.