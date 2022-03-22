Regina F. Shoemaker

Gina (Gandy) Shoemaker, age 67, passed away on March 16, 2022. She is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Gandy; children: Jason (Robin) Shoemaker, Chris (Jeanie) Shoemaker; siblings: James (Denise) Gandy, Daniel (Debby) Gandy, and Michelle (David) Derr; seven grandchildren: Kelsey (Allen), Marisa, Garret, Bailey, Peyton, Benjamin, and Cayden and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Euby Gandy.

Friends and family please joins us in a celebration of life March 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Cedar Lake, 13039 Wicker Ave. (US 41), Cedar Lake, IN 46303. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.