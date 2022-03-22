 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Regina F. Shoemaker

  • 0

Aug. 23, 1954 - Mar. 16, 2022

Gina (Gandy) Shoemaker, age 67, passed away on March 16, 2022. She is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Gandy; children: Jason (Robin) Shoemaker, Chris (Jeanie) Shoemaker; siblings: James (Denise) Gandy, Daniel (Debby) Gandy, and Michelle (David) Derr; seven grandchildren: Kelsey (Allen), Marisa, Garret, Bailey, Peyton, Benjamin, and Cayden and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Euby Gandy.

Friends and family please joins us in a celebration of life March 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Cedar Lake, 13039 Wicker Ave. (US 41), Cedar Lake, IN 46303. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Madeleine McCann case to be closed by London police after 11 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts