Regina G. Eggen

July 22, 1962 - April 28, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Regina G. Eggen (nee Naylor), age 59, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Regina is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Ralph Eggen; son, Craig Eggen of Kenmore, Washington; brother, John William Naylor; aunt, Alice (Phil) LeGrand; and uncle, Dwight Peyton.

Regina was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Delores Naylor.

Regina enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a caretaker for her parents for over ten years. Regina and Ralph would have celebrated 40 years of marriage on May 15, 2022.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with John Starr officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Regina's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

