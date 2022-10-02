May 13, 1930 - Sep. 20, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Regina "Jeanne" R. Driggs, formerly of Munster, IN died on September 20, 2022. Jeanne was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette, IN on May 13, 1930, to Mary Elizabeth and Stephan A. Klinker. Jeanne was a resident of Munster for 54 years where she raised a family of three girls with her husband, Courtland (Corky), who preceded her in death. For the past two years she resided in Indianapolis, IN.

She is survived by her daughters: Juliann Gladden (Robert, deceased), Michaelle Van Linden (James) and Tamara Martin (Michael); five grandchildren: Cortnee Yarbrough (Matthew), Kaley Martin, Shaughan Gladden (Jordan), Jay Van Linden and Noelle Van Linden; and three great-grandchildren: Eddie and Charlie Yarbrough and Luka Gladden.

Throughout the years, Jeanne assisted her husband with the running of his independent drug stores by contributing her skills as a bookkeeper. Jeanne was very active in the Community Hospital Auxiliary holding various positions throughout the years. She was also a member of Tri-Kappa and an avid bridge player. Jeanne's gentle nature and kind ways will be greatly missed by her family and the many people she encountered who often commented on how her kindness positively affected them.

Funeral services will be held at noon on October 7 at Our Lady of the Greenwood Church in Greenwood, IN. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM followed by a rosary at 11:45 AM. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lafayette.